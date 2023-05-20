Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 391 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $280.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $365.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

