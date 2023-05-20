Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tilray by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 20.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 17.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.74.

Tilray Stock Performance

TLRY stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative net margin of 294.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

