Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $30.56.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

