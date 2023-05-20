Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,205,000 after buying an additional 923,553 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after buying an additional 3,631,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,195,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 556,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,175 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BB. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

