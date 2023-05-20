Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $227.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

