Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $644,959,000 after purchasing an additional 719,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $192,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,857 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

About Rivian Automotive



Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

