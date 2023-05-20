Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $95,000 Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,053,837,000 after buying an additional 3,536,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,597,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $874,227,000 after purchasing an additional 317,841 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 16.5% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $535,494,000 after buying an additional 1,356,481 shares during the period. Kora Management LP increased its stake in shares of SEA by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 3,974,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after buying an additional 210,800 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SEA by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,951,224 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $221,466,000 after buying an additional 577,317 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $69.44 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

