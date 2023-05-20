Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $88,000 in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTH. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Price Performance

PTH opened at $120.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $136.24.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.