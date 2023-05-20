Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $89,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $3,056,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,378 shares in the company, valued at $25,626,232.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $3,056,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,378 shares in the company, valued at $25,626,232.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,160 shares of company stock worth $16,192,067. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

