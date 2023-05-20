Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $93,000 in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 31.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 458.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 44.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSS. DA Davidson raised their target price on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,308.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

