Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $96,000 in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,259,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Capri by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 456,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $21,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

