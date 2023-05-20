Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $98,000 in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Price Performance

THRM opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.47. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

