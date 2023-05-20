Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period.

Global X E-commerce ETF Price Performance

EBIZ opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 million, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $21.37.

Global X E-commerce ETF Company Profile

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

