Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dynatrace by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $49.03 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $49.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

