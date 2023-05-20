Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 73.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

