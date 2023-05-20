Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CSGP opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

