Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after acquiring an additional 81,871 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 400,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 62,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPX opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $919.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.