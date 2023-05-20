Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,096 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.54. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 2,310 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,446.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,146. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

