Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $247.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.38 and its 200 day moving average is $314.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.