Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

CDW Price Performance

CDW Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $172.59 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

