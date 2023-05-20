Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,805 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $38.58 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Read More

