Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,206 Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 38,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

URNM stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

