Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,992 FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Stock Performance
FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17.
FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Profile
