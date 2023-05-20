Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 509 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Five Below by 3,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Five Below by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $190.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.30. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Loop Capital upped their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.43.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

