Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000.

NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $46.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

