Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 4,075 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,739,000 after acquiring an additional 516,009 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.51 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

