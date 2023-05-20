Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 4,173 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 951,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after acquiring an additional 232,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 220,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,060,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 165,939 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 983.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 164,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 149,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000.

FCG stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

