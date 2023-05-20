Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 785 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 26.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,934 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 45.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVT. TheStreet downgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $32.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.2155 dividend. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.31%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Articles

