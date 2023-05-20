Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 7,938 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1,429.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 234,295 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 117.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 261,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 141,260 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 116,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 62,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PSCE opened at $8.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $173.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.