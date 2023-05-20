Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $89,000 Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 278,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

