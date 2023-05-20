Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $98.88 and a 52-week high of $135.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.27. The firm has a market cap of $246.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

