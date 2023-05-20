Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $98,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $53,748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 104.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 104,681 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 341,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,821,000 after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $20,774,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,296 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $200.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.