Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $98,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $54,912,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,683,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 574,423 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 643.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 570,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 493,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares in the company, valued at $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,782 shares of company stock worth $9,677,615 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.