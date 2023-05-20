Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 210,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

