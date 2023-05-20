Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $104.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.40%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

