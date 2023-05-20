Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,208,000 after acquiring an additional 384,355 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,933,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,179,000 after buying an additional 32,299 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,403,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,860,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 899,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,463,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 792,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,332,000 after buying an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

