Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $41.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $448.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $42.46.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

