Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,061 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

SMFG opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $9.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Articles

