Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KR opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.