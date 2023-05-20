Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.29.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNI opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.14. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

