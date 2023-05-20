Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,287,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after buying an additional 686,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7,294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 447,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 441,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,294,000 after buying an additional 359,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $373.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.19 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 9.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $842,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,482.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley raised Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.