Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Citigroup

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BMEA opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of -1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $36.68.

Insider Transactions at Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 540.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 282,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $2,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 183.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 256,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Further Reading

