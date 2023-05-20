BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $17,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

