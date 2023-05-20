BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 299,100.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

