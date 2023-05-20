Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of BPMC opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $137,359.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,530.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

