Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report released on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOOT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

