Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Lowered to $80.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Boot Barn Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $64.77 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

