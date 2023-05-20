California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 23,889 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.09% of Mueller Industries worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $953,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $78.79 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,911.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,007 shares of company stock valued at $441,050. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

