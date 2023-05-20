California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 372 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Embecta worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Heritage Capital LLC bought a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.44. Embecta had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

