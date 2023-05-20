California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,949 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.09% of Tuya worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TUYA. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 54,509 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUYA stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.59. Tuya Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.01.

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tuya had a negative net margin of 70.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

